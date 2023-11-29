Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Teranga Gold Co. (TSE:TGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.49. Teranga Gold shares last traded at C$12.33, with a volume of 960,887 shares changing hands.
Teranga Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Teranga Gold Company Profile
Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teranga Gold
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.