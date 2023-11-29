The Bank of Nova Scotia Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7773 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 3.6 %

BNS stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.