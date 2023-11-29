The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.