The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of The OLB Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The OLB Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The OLB Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in The OLB Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The OLB Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OLB stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.31.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.