The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

TJX Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after buying an additional 209,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

