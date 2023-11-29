Threshold (T) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 2% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $235.17 million and $17.05 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, "Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,388,322,025.237368 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02298101 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $8,193,322.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/."

