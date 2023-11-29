tomiNet (TOMI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $227.55 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00006833 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $227.55 million and approximately $29.40 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,634,516 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.84276893 USD and is up 6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $24,736,480.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

