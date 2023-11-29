Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

TSE:TXG traded up C$0.50 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,508. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.65 and a 1-year high of C$25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.36.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

