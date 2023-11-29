Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TTP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. 36,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

