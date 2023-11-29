Trane Technologies plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $10.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of TT opened at $222.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day moving average is $197.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $229.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

