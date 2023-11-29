Triple Point Social Housing REIT to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37 (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.12. The firm has a market cap of £244.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.27. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 42.25 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.50 ($0.90). The company has a current ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

