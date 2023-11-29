Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Down 61.5% in November

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tristar Acquisition I Stock Performance

TRIS remained flat at $10.76 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. Tristar Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tristar Acquisition I

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIS. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tristar Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

