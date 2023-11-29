UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 33.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.