United Fire Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

United Fire Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $273.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFCS. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 185.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile



United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

