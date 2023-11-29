UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 4.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.30. 1,632,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,283,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

UP Fintech Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $723.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 240.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 215.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.