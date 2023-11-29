Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. 1,645,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,609. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

