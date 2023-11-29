Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,128,400 shares, an increase of 279.3% from the October 31st total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Vanquis Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

FPLPF stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Wednesday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.