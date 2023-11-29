Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. updated its Q4 guidance to $2.20-2.60 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.25 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

