Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the October 31st total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NIE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

