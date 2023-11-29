Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the October 31st total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NIE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $22.17.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
