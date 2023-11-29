Vow (VOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $533,297.03

Vow (VOW) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Vow has a market capitalization of $102.54 million and approximately $533,297.03 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

