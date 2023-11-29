Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Warehouse REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:WHR opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Warehouse REIT

(Get Free Report)

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.