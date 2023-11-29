Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as low as $10.91. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 252,037 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

