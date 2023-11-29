Weyerhaeuser to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 63.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,212,000 after purchasing an additional 401,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after purchasing an additional 784,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $485,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after purchasing an additional 227,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

