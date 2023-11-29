Wirtual Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $231.48 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

