WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $221.72 million and approximately $118.33 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002936 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000251 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02226364 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

