Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6194 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ZIONO opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.83.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
