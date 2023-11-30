1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 238,989 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 126.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,989 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Elevance Health worth $190,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $11.19 on Thursday, hitting $476.55. The company had a trading volume of 736,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.43.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.