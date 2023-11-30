1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $136.84 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 738,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,543 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $136,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CME Group stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.