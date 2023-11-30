1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $224.47 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,958 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $224,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.23. The company had a trading volume of 780,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,454. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

