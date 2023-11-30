3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
3i Group Trading Up 0.2 %
TGOPF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $28.37.
About 3i Group
