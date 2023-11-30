3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

3i Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TGOPF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $28.37.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

