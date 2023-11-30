7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.87 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002260 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $0.86 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 0.85640282 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

