ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $740,641.29

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $740,641.29 and approximately $22.14 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016887 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,915.54 or 0.99997630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003983 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000746 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

