Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($2.96) million for the quarter.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

