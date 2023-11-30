Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.90

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $7.74. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 285,405 shares traded.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 36.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.