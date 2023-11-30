Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.90

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $7.74. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 285,405 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
