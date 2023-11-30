Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $7.05-7.20 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.68. 4,233,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,877. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,510. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

