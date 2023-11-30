Achain Trading Up 2.1% This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $198,700.21 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002191 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

