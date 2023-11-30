Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.16. 22,920,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,308,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.17, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

