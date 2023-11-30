aelf Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147.43 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $355.88 million and $147.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001733 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,360,848 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

