Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Aion has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $173.14 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00135048 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

