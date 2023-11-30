Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $146.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024670 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002013 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,101,844 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

