Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$76.95. 436,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.26. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$58.92 and a one year high of C$80.28. The company has a market cap of C$74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of C$22.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

