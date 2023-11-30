Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 220,164 shares changing hands.

Allergy Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.88, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Zheqing Shen acquired 247,935,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,479,350.56 ($3,131,679.37). 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Featured Stories

