Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) versus Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and Alset’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $1.44 billion 1.06 $166.90 million $3.33 9.17 Alset $21.95 million 0.49 -$40.49 million N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alset.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alset 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Forestar Group and Alset, as reported by MarketBeat.

Forestar Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Alset.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Alset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 11.62% 13.00% 7.01% Alset -177.68% -28.86% -25.78%

Volatility & Risk

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Alset shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Alset shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Alset on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

About Alset

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It also operates cafes which is located in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. Alset Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

