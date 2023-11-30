Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 2.7%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.28. 10,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 20,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.
Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.
About Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
