Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 2.7%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.28. 10,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 20,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.