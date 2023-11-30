Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €124.60 ($136.92) and last traded at €124.60 ($136.92). Approximately 3,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €125.20 ($137.58).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62. The company has a market cap of $712.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

