Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Ambarella Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMBA traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,397. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

