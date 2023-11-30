Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT Raised to $25.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMTB traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 21,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.