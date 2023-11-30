Aminex (LON:AEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.85

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01), with a volume of 2703573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
Aminex Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £38.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.14.
About Aminex
Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.
