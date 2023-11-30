Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 182.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,794,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

