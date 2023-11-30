Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADI opened at $182.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 182.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,794,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.